Church St in Moruya to be resurfaced in upcoming nightworks

March 21 2023 - 12:17pm
Church St in Moruya to be resurfaced

Busy sections of Church Street in Moruya will be excavated and resurfaced to repair damaged pavements and reduce noise pollution for nearby residents.

