Church St in Moruya to be resurfaced

Busy sections of Church Street in Moruya will be excavated and resurfaced to repair damaged pavements and reduce noise pollution for nearby residents.
The council's works will begin late in March, with special attention going to the Church Street pedestrian crossing at St Mary's Primary School.
The crossing will be asphalted and flattened slightly to reduce noise pollution affecting nearby residents and businesses.
Church Street will be resurfaced from the Ford St roundabout to the Post Office to strengthen the pavement for heavy vehicle traffic and reduce future maintenance.
These works are expected to take place overnight between 5pm and 3pm from Sunday, March 26 to Tuesday, March 28.
Council has advised that commuters should allow extra time when travelling through Moruya.
You can stay up-to-date with the council's roads and current works here.
