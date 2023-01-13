Dr Short circumnavigated the nation by plane taking photos. He visited beaches by car where possible - about 25 per cent of Australia's beaches are accessible by 2wd; 45 per cent by 4wd and 55 per cent have no vehicle access at all. For these, Dr Short travelled in a CSU3 workboat. He would arrive at a beach, make sure to wade through the shallows avoiding stepping on stingrays, and then start analysing each beach. Sometimes there were fresh crocodile tracks in the sand. Very rarely were there any other human prints.