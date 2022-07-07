The first seeds have been sown at Moruya's new community garden, and volunteers cannot wait to eat the fruits of their labour.
SouthernLife Church Moruya, as a part of their SouthernCare Food Pantry, have committed 200 metres squared of land to a new community garden.
Two tarps were laid out over the Kikuyu lawn in early June to kill the grass and any grass seeds through solarisation - where the tarps trap the sun's heat and cook seeds and grass roots.
On July 6, the tarps were peeled back, and planting could commence, with a team of volunteers armed with forks, mattocks and shovels eager to see the garden flourish.
After almost seven hours of labouring, four no-dig gardens were complete, as well as a compost heap established and some plants - snow peas, strawberries, spinach, kale, parsley, lettuce and some herbs - in the ground.
The garden will primarily serve the food pantry, but will also be open for the community to use the produce.
"With vegetables getting so expensive, it is the perfect time to start," food pantry team leader Pamela Reseigh said.
"You need a lot of vegetables to feed a community."
She hopes to add pumpkin, potatoes, sweet potatoes and cauliflower to the garden soon, as well as preparing the soil to plant more seeds in spring.
"This garden will be so beneficial to people," Ms Reseigh said.
Her hope is the community will band together to work the garden, and it will provide a constructive outlet for people - a place of connection, fresh air and love.
Most of the equipment used for the project has been donated by the Royal Botanic Gardens through their community greening team and the master gardener program - supporting the establishment of gardens across NSW.
Ms Reseigh said the garden would require an army of volunteers, as well as community donations - of plants, gardening equipment, gravel, mulch or anything that could be of use.
To volunteer, or to be donate, contact Pamela Reseigh on 0439 514 340.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
