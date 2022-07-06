Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Changing the world through food: Stepping Stone farm manager Joyce Wilkie

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated July 6 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Joyce Wilkie working the ground at the Stepping Stone farm in Moruya Picture: James Tugwell

During the bushfires, Eurobodalla chain supermarkets were run bare as supply systems faltered. Food from outside the Eurobodalla could not be shipped in.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.