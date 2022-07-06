What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

This NAIDOC week, take in the stunning works by female Aboriginal artists from across Australia, at the Ngaranggal Djinama exhibition. This mixed media exhibition of weaving, painting, drawing, and more celebrates the strength and diversity of Aboriginal expression and culture and includes prominent Eurobodalla artist, Cheryl Davison. Ngaranggal Djinama is currently on display at Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre - take a look before it closes on August 7.