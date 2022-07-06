What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

NAIDOC Week
Activities coming up
NAIDOC Week is here! There are exciting events planned across the region: art workshops, community field days in Batemans Bay (today), Narooma (July 7) and Mogo (July 9), and the Katungal NAIDOC Awards Night on July 9. NAIDOC Week activities recognise the contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Advertisement
School Holidays
Fun for the kids
Looking for fun things to do these school holidays? Eurobodalla's Youth Team has you covered. The July school holiday program includes beginners' guitar lessons, art classes, new release movie screenings, and even magic shows. To find activities in your town, check in with Eurobodalla Shire.
Men's Health
Resilience with ex-NRL greats
Calling all men for a top up of your mental resilience tank. Join ex-NRL players Dan Hunt and Chris Houston from The Mental Health Movement (MHM) in a resilience building workshop delivered differently. Dan and Chris will share their lived experience to change perceptions towards mental health, and run through useful ways to cope in tough times. Chris and Dan will visit Moruya tomorrow (July 7). Sign up with Eurobodalla Shire.
Leadlight class
With Andrea Warren
Join Andrea Warren for a creative afternoon learning the basics of leadlighting, and create your own sun-catcher. This workshop is tailored for people of all abilities. Materials are provided; simply bring your imagination, a sketch book and pencil. Bookings are essential, sign up today with the Bas. Happening at Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre in Moruya, July 9, 12.30pm.
Indigenous Art
Ngaranggal Djinama
This NAIDOC week, take in the stunning works by female Aboriginal artists from across Australia, at the Ngaranggal Djinama exhibition. This mixed media exhibition of weaving, painting, drawing, and more celebrates the strength and diversity of Aboriginal expression and culture and includes prominent Eurobodalla artist, Cheryl Davison. Ngaranggal Djinama is currently on display at Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre - take a look before it closes on August 7.
Coming Up
Lloyd Webber and the greats
Celebrate the life and hit songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber, spanning 50 years of his compositions performed on Broadway and London's West End. Lloyd Webber & the Great Composers boasts more than 20 hits from smash hit shows Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and many more. The show stars Helpmann Award-nominated Ian Stenlake and award-winning singer and actress Michelle Fitzmaurice. Curtain goes up at the Yuin Theatre, Bay Pavilions, on July 14. Visit the box office for tickets or book online.
Advertisement
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.