Revive the Clyde River information evening

Environmental not-for-profit OzFish are restarting their 'Revive on the Clyde' program aiming to empower the community to become active participants in waterway conservation and habitat restoration.
Revive the Clyde is a free information night discussing best sustainable practices for fishing and caring for the Clyde River as well as fisheries research and river management.
The night will especially be addressing how the Clyde can best recover from the impacts of the fires and floods and what actions are currently underway to restore the waterway ecosystem.
Author, television personality and OzFish ambassador Steve Starling, who will be speaking on the night, said the Clyde River needed the community's attention now more than ever.
"I've watched the Clyde change quite a bit in my lifetime," Mr Starling said. "Some of those changes - like the removal of netting and the creation of small sanctuary zones - have been positive, but others have had detrimental impacts, like bushfires and floods.
"The river is a vital breeding ground and nursery area for so many species. Being fishermen who enjoy using this waterway, we owe it to the river to dig deep and do our bit to reverse those negative impacts.
"That starts with educating ourselves on the problems."
Southeast Local Land Services, NSW DPI Fisheries, Eurobodalla Shire Council and OzFish will also be speaking on the night, discussing issues such as riverbank erosion, plastic pollution, threatened species, fishing and habitat rehabilitation.
Revive the Clyde is on Tuesday June 14 at Batemans Bay Soldiers Club from 6 to 8:30pm.
It is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at https://ozfish.org.au/event/reviving-the-clyde/ or by calling 1800 431 308.
