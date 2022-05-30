Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Revive the Clyde River information evening

May 30 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Starlo Starling with a Mulloway catch in Batemans Bay Photo: supplied

Environmental not-for-profit OzFish are restarting their 'Revive on the Clyde' program aiming to empower the community to become active participants in waterway conservation and habitat restoration.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.