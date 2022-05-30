South Coast students given chance for historical trip of a lifetime

Year 11 students across the South Coast are being given the chance to visit historic WWII sites in both Japan and America.
The initiative will see six students travel to Hiroshima, Tokyo and Pearl Harbour as part of an 11-day ClubsNSW Premier's WWII Memorial Tour in July this year.
If you have a Year 11 student who loves history, they will be required to write a 1000-word essay to enter the draw to win a spot on the trip.
"Students must submit a 1000-word essay which answers the question 'Are the lessons of WWII still relevant today?' by 5pm on June 13," a ClubsNSW spokesperson said.
The six winners will be announced on June 20, and will embark on their journey with Minister for Veterans David Elliott and ClubsNSW CEO Josh Lands on July 21.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for high school students to learn about history first-hand, and witness the sacrifices made by those on both sides of World War Two in the Pacific," Mr Landis said.
"Clubs and the veteran community are intrinsically linked. That's why ClubsNSW is proud to support this Memorial program. I call on all our member clubs to encourage their local students to submit an essay for the chance to be selected for this exclusive overseas experience."
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the submitted essays would be reviewed by a panel of judges.
"Six students will be given the opportunity to visit the sites of some of the most defining moments in World War II history. I'm encouraging Year 11 students aged 16 and 17 to submit a 1000-word essay detailing how the lessons of WWII are still relevant today," Mr Perrottet said.
Minister for Transport and Veterans David Elliott said this initiative would see successful students embark on an educational 11-day tour of historic WWII sites.
"The attack on Pearl Harbor and atomic bombing of Hiroshima are two of the most pivotal moments in the Second World War. The ClubsNSW Premier's WWII Memorial Tour will provide opportunities for students to develop their knowledge and understanding of the history of World War II," Mr Elliott said.
