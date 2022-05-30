South Coast Yarns is a new podcast launching out of Narooma, capturing the incredible stories of south coast locals.
When Sydney-sider Jeremy Lardner moved to Narooma three years ago, he was struck by the stories people in his new community would tell him.
Mr Lardner works in hospitality at Club Narooma and was meeting and chatting with people across the community every day.
"Co-workers, colleagues and people I met had great stories about what they had done or about the area," Mr Lardner said.
"I could just sit there and listen to them forever.
"They were just good yarns."
Mr Lardner decided the yarns would make a good podcast, showcasing the people and passion of the south coast.
He considered the idea for a few weeks, and though he had no podcasting or audio experience, decided to take the plunge and embrace the concept, interviewing Adam from Maltman Brewing in Bodalla.
Episode one was released six weeks ago, and Mr Lardner said the community response had been so supportive.
The community reception has been an encouragement and joy for Mr Lardner, who wants the project to showcase and support the community.
Before he came to the area from Sydney, he had no idea just how magical and interesting the south coast really was.
"Sydney-siders don't know what is down here," he said.
"You only need to come once and you're hooked."
For Mr Lardner, the podcast is all about celebrating local people.
"We've done it tough the last few years and I want to promote the area," he said.
"It's a community thing."
Mr Lardner hopes to continue the podcast, which now has three episodes, into the future.
"I don't think I will run out of stories," he said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
