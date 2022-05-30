Coast's biggest tennis tournament ready to rock Hanging Rock

Some of the best tennis players in Australia will roll into Batemans Bay over the June long weekend for the South Coast Tennis Open.
The tournament will be held from June 10 to June 13 at the Batemans Bay Tennis Club in Hanging Rock.
A spokesperson from the Tennis Club said the tournament was the South Coast's "highest profile tennis event" each year.
"The tournament combines an AMT (Australian Money Tournament) which acts as a stepping stone to the Australia Pro Tour and offers both prize money and Australian Ranking Points with a competition for local players in three different divisions," they said.
"AMT matches or Open events include Men's and Women's Singles, and Men's and Women's Doubles.
"This level is for the very high standard of player who is experienced in playing tournaments and is actively competing for ranking points in Australia and on the satellite to international level.
"Qualifiers for the tournament will be played on Friday, June 10."
The spokesperson said the tournament can attract up to 200 players for the weekend, and provides a boost to the local economy as each player brings along family and supporters.
"The Batemans Bay Tennis Club is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteer members, and we are very proud to hold such a prestigious event," the club spokesperson said.
"Spectators get in for free, and players can register via the Tennis Australia website."
Mixed doubles will also be available in all four grades. You can register for the tournament here.
