The new boat of the Sawmillers Association, S.S. Kianga made her maiden trip to the Bay on Wednesday last. She took a shipment of nearly 90,000 ft from Messrs. Fenning and Ryan's Mills; A parents and Citizen's Association has been formed with the following committee: - President, Mr. Annett; Vice-Presidents, Messrs. Lavis and Lee; Treasurer, Mrs. Morgan; Secretary, Mrs. J. Maloney. On Wednesday night Mr. School Inspector Wilson met them and gave a very instructive talk on its duties.

