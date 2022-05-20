Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

100 years ago: SS Kianga makes maiden visit to Bay

May 20 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of May 20, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.