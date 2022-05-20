All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of May 20, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.
OWING to a cyclonic disturbance, which greatly disorganised shipping, the local steamer did not arrive until Tuesday last, four days over her schedule time.
Advertisement
MR. W. S. NELSON, of Bergalia Store, having disposed of his handy little Hupmobile car to Mr. Fred Hutchings, has invested in a new 1922 model two-seater Buik.
A Baloon Dance [What is this?] will be held on Saturday evening May 20 th in the Bodalla Hall in aid of the Moruya Hospital. Mr. H. d'Eesclen will supply the music.
Mrs. C. Innes, of Bateman's Bay, has been admitted to the local Hospital, suffering from pneumonia. The other inmates are Mr. John Milton (Bateman's Bay), Mr. W. Sebbens (Moruya) and his nephew from Mogo, little Newton Hartmann (Moruya), Mrs. Simpson (Nelligen), and a young man from Milton who is suffering from a septic knee.
Personal and Otherwise. - Mr. O. Cobb and Miss Daisy Mead were married at Tilba last week. Mr. H. J. Thomson, who is at present in Sydney, on Wednesday attended, as delegate from the Broulee P.P. Board, the conference of the Board's Council of Advice.
Mr. H. Bishop, who so ably conducted the "Examiner" during the past month, returned to his home at Penshurst last week end.
Mr. and Mrs. A. Keating and son arrived in Moruya on Wednesday evening on a visit to their respective parents, Messrs. Martin Keating and R. H. Harviston.
The visitors had a pleasant run from Sydney in their powerful six-cylinder Buick car, which Mr. Keating brought with him from Hong Kong.
Mr. W. Richards, second son of Mr. and Mrs. H. Richards, of Gundary is home on a visit to his parents. Willie, we are pleased to say, is doing well in the city, having secured a responsible position as head of one of the clerical departments in Joyce Bros. Biscuit Firm.
Bateman's Bay. (From a Correspondent.) - The trustees of the Mackay Park held their annual meeting on Monday. ... The following are the trustees: - Messrs. Annetts, P. Bill, A. Fenning, F. Ladmore, D. F. Mackay and H. Stron.
The new boat of the Sawmillers Association, S.S. Kianga made her maiden trip to the Bay on Wednesday last. She took a shipment of nearly 90,000 ft from Messrs. Fenning and Ryan's Mills; A parents and Citizen's Association has been formed with the following committee: - President, Mr. Annett; Vice-Presidents, Messrs. Lavis and Lee; Treasurer, Mrs. Morgan; Secretary, Mrs. J. Maloney. On Wednesday night Mr. School Inspector Wilson met them and gave a very instructive talk on its duties.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.