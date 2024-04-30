Looking Back: Benandra wreck clearing slows down

Mr WS Nelson has disposed of his storekeeping business at Bergalia to Mr C Marsden, of Bodalla.
Mr Nelson intends to seek fresh fields and pastures new through the illness of his wife.
50 tons of machinery for the Belimbla Creek Gold Mines (No Liability) Co. has arrived at Narooma by the Kianga and will be immediately conveyed to the mine Contractor H O'Toole and partner.
A special meeting of the committee of management of the Mechanics' Institute took place on 24th ult.
The chairman explained that the object of the meeting was to consider the advisability of extending the present reading room.
After considerable discussion it was decided to appoint a sub committee consisting of Messrs RL Dawson and W Jermyn to go into the matter, draw up a plan of the proposed extension and give an appropriate estimate of the cost when the report was finalised.
Mrs Williams, of "Vivian Cottage" is still confined to her room and her condition is variable.
Latest bulletins, however, state that she is regaining her strength.
On Wednesday at All Saints' CE Church, Bodalla, the Reverend Payn-Lewis celebrated the marriage of Alfred Taylor, son of Mr Dave Taylor, of Bodalla, and Jessie, second daughter of Mr C Marsden, of Narooma.
The bride who was given away by her father.
She was attired in white satin with the customary wreath and veil, and she carried a shower bouquet.
Miss Gladys Marsden and Miss Violet Taylor attended the bride and Mr C Marsden (brother of the bride) officiated as best man.
Although the salvage party on the Myee is making good progress in clearing away the Benandra wreck, work is greatly hampered owing to unfavorable weather.
The engine, which was considerably damaged through becoming fouled by the girders and logs, and many other parts, have been removed.
The principal obstruction remaining is the boiler and all gear is in readiness for lifting same and landing it at the wharf.
This arduous task would only take a few hours to complete, but delay is occasioned by the heavy seas and strong current.
Once this heavy object has been removed the Myee can be anchored over the wreck and the final act of destruction can quickly be performed.
While the present heavy seas prevail Diver Albert cannot possibly maintain a foothold.
Mr James Grant, better known as "Moruya" Grant, an old identity of the Wyndham district, died during the holidays, aged 76.
Mr Grant was well known in Moruya, having married the eldest daughter of the late Mr James Flanagan, of Wamban, and sister of Mrs J Connors and Mr W Flanagan, of Narooma.
