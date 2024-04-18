World heritage day and a celebration of the humble oyster in Batemans Bay

The Batemans Bay Heritage Museum is inviting visitors to celebrate the rich cultural connections embodied by the Sydney rock oyster this World Heritage Day.
'Oysters: A Story of Two Valves' will see the museum showcase the integral role of these delicate delights in shaping local daily life on the Clyde River.
The exhibition delves into the fascinating history of the Sydney rock oyster, from its humble origins to its emergence as a symbol of culinary excellence and cultural exchange on the global stage.
Through displays, historical artefacts, and engaging narratives, visitors will gain insight into the oyster's journey.
Ewan Morrison, Honorary President of the Batemans Bay Heritage Museum, is looking forward to sharing this exhibition with the public.
"We are delighted to participate in the Annual National Heritage Festival and share the compelling story of the Sydney Rock oyster with our community and visitors.
"Through this celebration, we hope to foster a deeper appreciation for the cultural connections that unite us and inspire a sense of pride in our shared heritage," he said.
The Annual National Heritage Festival is a cherished tradition that celebrates Australia's diverse cultural heritage and offers a platform for communities to explore and share their unique stories.
Visitors are encouraged to explore the museum's diverse exhibits and engage with the captivating stories that illuminate the rich tapestry of our town's cultural heritage.
The exhibition runs from Thursday, April 18 to Saturday, May 18. Entry to the Batemans Bay Heritage Museum is $7 for adults, with children 12 and under admitted free of charge.
For more information about the Annual National Heritage Festival and events at the Batemans Bay Heritage Museum, please contact Batemans Bay Heritage Museum 4472 1635.
