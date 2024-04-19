The hidden war relics that even locals don't know are on their doorstep

The purpose of the fox holes was like those on Poohs Corner on the Clyde Mountain where officers of the 14th Battalion of the Volunteer Defence Corps manned the corner between 1942 and 1944, guarding a tunnel that had been built beneath the road and packed with explosives. The plan was that if Japanese forces landed on the south coast, the defence corps would detonate the explosives, thereby slowing any attempt by enemy forces to reach Canberra and beyond. After the war, the entrance to the tunnel was filled with concrete and, of course, is now decorated with a proliferation of soft toys.