Targeted information sessions for the Moruya bypass

Transport NSW are hosting targeted subject information sessions on flooding, traffic and noise and biodiversity and landscape as community consultation over the proposed Moruya bypass continues.
These sessions will give community members the opportunity to talk with the subject specialist about the project
The sessions are listed below and will be happening at Moruya Showground.
Residents can register now.
Traffic and Noise Wednesday May 11
Landscape and Biodiversity Thursday May 12
Flooding Tuesday May 31
Consultation for the Moruya bypass reopened on April 4 to provide the community further opportunity for feedback on three short-listed corridors - purple, yellow and orange.
Princes Highway upgrade program director Julian Watson said he was looking forward to being back in Moruya to host the face-to-face community information and consultation sessions and to meet and share information with community members at local markets.
Members of the community can provide feedback through the 'Map my Comment' interactive feedback portal, providing written feedback or completing the Moruya town centre survey or the business Survey.
The Transport for NSW team will also continue to be at the SAGE markets for the next two weeks at Riverside Park from 3 to 5pm.
Feedback for the bypass closes June 5.
