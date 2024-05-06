Community kindness group paddles off on another positive event

The Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness [MUCK Up] held its most recent event with a special school holiday kayaking adventure with thanks to Region X Tours at Mossy Point.
The aim of the day was to have the newly formed junior committee of MUCK Up representatives from Ulladulla High School Year 7, along with parents and local Apex Club representatives, to experience a fun team building challenge on the water at Mossy Point.
State Member for the South Coast, Liza Butler, came along for the ride, not only personally sponsored the junior committee members to take part but also rowed herself taking advantage of her local knowledge having once lived in Mossy Point.
The day saw many challenges undertaken by both teams as Region X split the adults v youth with the kids using teamwork and problem solving to win the day.
"We were so fortunate to have had a perfect day weather wise and thanks to the Region X crew for their professionalism in running the days events," Secretary of Milton Ulladulla Apex and one of MUCK Up's leaders Darren Clear said.
" All the young people involved had an absolute ball and we look forward to the spirit of teamwork, connection and collaboration continuing as our junior committee plan further MUCK Up events for 2024 and beyond."
If you want to find out more about MUCK Up and what they have planned for the future then follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/muckup2023 or reach out to them at muckup2023@gmail.com to register your interest for future events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.