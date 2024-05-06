'Rock On for Climate Action' as young people step up

The Sam Fletcher Band will headline Rock On for Climate Action on Saturday, May 11 from 5pm at Smokey Dan's in Tomakin.
Sam has joined with local climate action group 350 Eurobodalla to organise Rock On.
The event will see a lineup of local bands, including Ron Callaghan, Joint Custody and Flavum, come together to raise awareness.
Sam wants Rock On "to inspire hope in the community."
"Fear can be paralysing, like you feel that all is lost," he said.
"We need to be taking action with a sense of hope."
Two high school students will also take the stage to talk about how climate change has affected them. Farrah Lawrun from Moruya High School is concerned.
"Four years ago we had the bushfires, all the houses lost and the bushland hammered," she said.
"Everyone can do something, as individuals or the community."
Farrah wants people to try to "reduce their carbon footprints, go for clean energy, reduce consumption and use public transport".
Ned McNaughton from St Peter's High School will also have something to say at the event.
"Young people actually need to say something and do something," he said.
"People need to discuss climate change more - if people really become concerned, there will be a bigger focus in society."
Ned is a wildlife photographer and spends a lot of time in the bush. His photo of a threatened species of owl was instrumental in the Biodiversity Legacy Trust purchasing bushland now protected as Ned's Forest.
Rock On for Climate Action will include a forum, displays by local environment groups and a raffle.
350 Eurobodalla is working with many others to fix Australia's climate laws, to end native forest logging and deal with the health effects of climate change.
Sam Fletcher, Fire to Flourish, 350 Eurobodalla, J&S Management and Smokey Dan's are proud to present Rock On for Climate Action.
Funding from Monash Sustainable Development Institute has helped this event.
Register your interest at Humanitix.
