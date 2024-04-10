Flourishing post-bushfire community in students' hands

Sallyann Burtenshaw has created a very special space post the Black Summer fires - a place not just to heal but to flourish.
From the highway, at a glance, it's a shed. But look closer and the cottage garden, the sheep and alpaca will catch the eye. Enter the shed and a beautiful, light filled space opens up.
Welcome to Little Paddocks Mogo.
On this particular day, eight students from Moruya High School, from Years 8 and 10 had been given the opportunity to participate in the first of a series of workshops Sallyann and her son William are facilitating.
Monash University through its Fire to Flourish program is working with fire-affected communities, over a five-year period, to encourage community-led disaster recovery and long-term resilience.
Sallyann applied for one of their grants, received it and started her program Create to Flourish. The students from Moruya High School were the first participants.
Lisa Rowley, Aboriginal education officer at Moruya High School, accompanied the students and said she felt "very privileged to be here today".
"The one thing I've noticed about the kids today is that level of mindfulness - they are just sitting in their own space...you can feel that they are involved in that little piece that they are creating - it's been just beautiful...mind blowing," she observed.
Sallyann is also a casual teacher at Moruya, and through learning support had come across students whom she thought could really benefit through the workshops.
"The clay finds you, the wheel brings out whatever you are feeling inside. You can put it into what you are making - I thought it would be perfect for the kids to come and sit and make something beautiful.
"There are many projects on through Fire to Flourish, but we are specifically trying to capture our little Mogo community who really went through the wringer," Sallyann said.
Create to Flourish will continue to host workshops thanks to the grant funding. In addition to ceramics, workshops will be held in mask making and lantern making, as well as a paint and sip event.
Deputy principal of Moruya High School Rhonda Mason also had plenty of positives after observing the day.
"I've just been blown away by the kids and what they have produced, and just how engaged they are.
"The space is an amazing space and also the fact that some of the clay they are using has come locally from here. For some of the students in particular I think that was really important.
"Will is amazing. I think he really connects with the younger kids," she added.
So impressed with the level of enjoyment and engagement with the medium, Rhonda hoped to take the experience back to the school and explore the possibility of a broader program.
On Friday, April 26, Sallyann will open Little Paddocks to the public and display the works created throughout the workshops.
To participate in a workshop at Little Paddocks visit Eventbrite Create to Flourish. All the workshops are free.
