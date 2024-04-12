Joint Custody goes into battle for a chance to record

Fresh off the back of a win at Pambula's Beats by the Beach, Joint Custody will again be competing against other youth bands this year at Currents Battle of the Bands.
An annual youth music competition Currents Battle of the Bands has been running in the Eurobodalla for the last 20 years.
Ashley Darby, youth development officer at Eurobodalla council said she was blown away every year.
"We all are. The calibre of the musicians coming through is amazing," she said.
Joint Custody were one of the most experienced bands in the line up this year according to Ashley.
A four-piece from Moruya High School, Izzy (guitar), Lennox (vocals), Bianca (bass) and Lucy (drums) met in music class. The close friends have been together for just over a year as a band
Izzy Nagel said their musical tastes were varying, with Bianca, Lucy and herself drawing on the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Beabadoobee and Greentea Peng, whereas Lennox, she said, was into Lana Del Rey and more melancholic music.
"[We play] a bit of everything. Kind of mostly like soft rock but we like to play everything...most of our songs are original," Izzy explained.
The band was hoping to record some tracks for an EP release with one of their previous music teachers and get it out to streaming services in the near future.
She thought No Man's Land, an all girls band from Batemans Bay High School may be their fiercest competition. Izzy was impressed with the number of girls in rock bands now.
"It's so amazing. A few years ago there wasn't any girls and now there are heaps...it's so nice to see," Izzy enthused.
The band will front up for Currents Battle of the Bands as part of Youth Week celebrations in the Eurobodalla. Funded by Eurobodalla Council and Regional Youth NSW.
This year will see eight entries compete for the chance to record their music and a shot at music vouchers.
The event has showcased musical talent across the region over the years and the 2024 competition is shaping up to be a cracker, with representation from Narooma High School, Carroll College, St Peter's Anglican College, Batemans Bay High School and Moruya High School.
For the youth of the Eurobodalla it is an opportunity to come out and support their peers while enjoying an afternoon of live music.
The competition will kick off from 4pm until 9pm, Saturday, April 13. Recommended for youth 12 years and up, bookings are essential and can be made at eventbrite.
