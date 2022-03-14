Euro Coast athletes with medal haul from the ACT Championships

news, local-news,

Four Eurobodalla athletes have returned from the weekend's under 9 to under 13 Little Athletics ACT Championships, together having collected a haul of medals. The athletics meet was held at Woden Park in Canberra on March 12 and 13 with four Euro Coast athletes representing the Eurobodalla. Hayden Paull, Jacob Borg, Cameron Paull and Luke Drewson - all trained by Wex Athletics - travelled to Canberra for their first competitive racing event in more than 12 months. The boundaries of the little athletics competition mean the Eurobodalla is included in the ACT competition, along with teams from Cooma, Jindabyne and the suburbs of Canberra. READ MORE: The boys ran and jumped in many different events, setting many personal bests along the way. Together they won a total of 11 medals. Athletes are only allowed to register to compete in six different events at the meet, which makes Hayden Paull's achievement of six individual medals an exceptional result. He medalled in the 70, 100, 200, 400 and 800 metres and the long jump. Elise Paull said all the boys were so excited to be competing again against athletes from all across the region. She said the boys were "sore and tired, but pumped and excited" on the way home from the meet.

