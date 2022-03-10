What makes a marriage last? Ask the couple celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Every Thursday night of 1959, the British Legion held a dance for the young groovers of Manchester. Entry was a Schilling, and only for ages 18 and over. John Jones, a local tool-maker with pork-chop sideburns and a Teddy Boy quiff, went each week with work colleagues. One certain Thursday night, an incredibly shy 17-year-old Brenda Potts was pressured by her older sister into slipping into the dance underage. Mr Jones and Ms Potts met and after they shared the last waltz of the night, Mr Jones walked her home in the pouring rain. Two years after their first last waltz, the two were married at St Luke's Church in Manchester. The couple celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary - 60 years - March 17, now aged 84 and 81. So what is the secret to 60 years of marriage? READ MORE: "There is no secret," Ms Potts - now Ms Jones - said. "You love each other and you talk to each other." "We've have some rows - don't get me wrong," Mr Jones chuckled. "But I kiss her and tell her I love her every day before we go to bed." According to wedding anniversary tradition, the appropriate gift for 60 years is diamond. To celebrate 50 years, Mr Jones received a gold ring earring in his left ear lobe. For 60, he has organised a diamond stud for his upper lobe. He has bought Ms Jones diamond earrings. The couple migrated to Perth in 1981, and moved to their Surf Beach residence 13 years ago after tiring of caravanning across the Nullabor to visit family on the east coast. They have two children - one in Catalina and another in Canberra. The couple have deeply invested in the local Batemans Bay community - including the bowls club, the gardening club, Probus, the men's shed and volunteering at the local court. Their planned anniversary weekend away had to be postponed because the venue flooded, so they will celebrate with a local dinner. "We've had a good life - a real good life; enjoyed it," Mr Jones said. "No regrets," Ms Jones added

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/b08db918-3d96-49f1-9a4c-5da20754e5ed.JPG/r0_76_1500_924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg