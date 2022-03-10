Broulee teacher draws on childhood experience for his first published novel

news, local-news,

A South Coast schoolteacher has drawn on his own childhood experience to write his first novel which will launch later this month. Danny Graham, a teacher at St Peter's Anglican College in Broulee, will release his novel A bully named Nightmare! next week in the lead up to the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence on March 18. "If this novel saves even one student from going through the years of emotional pain I and so many others have experienced then it is worth the years spent developing the book," Mr Graham said. An experienced schoolteacher and registered psychologist, Danny tells the story through the eyes of 12-year-old Stevie whose life is plunged into darkness after a violent playground encounter with a bully, nicknamed Nightmare. "Twenty-four hours ago, I was a happy 12-year-old boy, who loved ... well, tolerated school," the book reads. "But now, the thought of returning tomorrow terrified me. Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide." READ ALSO While trying to avoid going to school, and then hiding in the library day after day, Stevie gradually finds ways to overcome his constant companions - fear, anxiety and shame - and harness new insights and the support of others to take back his life. Written for 11-to-14-year-olds, A bully named Nightmare! is accompanied by a comprehensive study guide and aligns with the NSW English, History & PDH syllabuses. This is Danny Graham's first novel, motivated by saving pre-teens and teens from going through the anguish he experienced from bullying. "As a young primary school student, I experienced significant physical bullying," he said. "On one occasion I was attacked in front of all my friends at lunch on the school oval. After this attack, I spent countless months hiding or faking being sick. "It is hard to put into words how distressing I remember that time of my life. I went from being a happy go lucky young boy to being withdrawn, depressed, and constantly anxious. "As a teacher and school psychologist, I've shared my story of being bullied countless times, including what I did that only made the situation worse. "It is also the reason why I say to my Year 6 class that I have zero tolerance for bullying and encourage my students to do the same." A bully named Nightmare! will be launched on Facebook Live on March 16 at 7pm, followed by a meet-the-author event at The Olive Tree in Batemans Bay on March 23 at 6.30pm.

