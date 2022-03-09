Moruya residents concerned about Helipad, alternate access to new Eurobodalla Hospital

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Residents living near the planned site for the new Eurobodalla Hospital have signalled their concerns over aspects of the Master Plan during a meeting with Health Infrastructure. In a response to the meeting by Jeff de Jager, seen by the Bay Post, residents have shown concern over the proximity of the hospital and a helipad to residential areas, and the potential impact of a secondary access to the hospital via Caswell Street. "It was appreciated that members of your team committed to holding further sessions in the near future," Mr de Jager began. "It is hoped these sessions will be well publicised, be conducted in an all-weather venue, and be structured so that all present will be able to hear explanations of the plans. "While there was an overwhelming desire to have the Level 4 regional hospital built and mostly the feelings expressed were that the site was generally acceptable, there were some concerns. "The two major concerns of nearby residents related to the proximity of the hospital and helipad to the nearby residential area, and the potential impact of the previously unseen secondary access via Caswell Street, a newly constructed residential road having limited width. "Questions of why their (hospital and helipad) could not be closer to the highway, or why the secondary access could not be relocated, remain unanswered. "As works at the highway interface are scheduled to commence later this year and that the project's completion was likely in 2025, it seems imperative there be no delays in the process to ensure residents' concerns are fully satisfied by proper explanations or, if possible, by being adopted into the master plan." A Health Infrastructure spokesperson said building a new hospital required "significant planning". "The project team recently met with local residents to share information regarding the master plan and next steps in the planning process," they said. "We will continue to meet and work with the community to address concerns and queries and have more information sessions planned in the coming weeks. Community feedback will be incorporated where appropriate into developed designs. "The community will also have opportunity to provide formal and informal feedback as part of the State Significant Development Application process which will be undertaken by the Department of Planning and Environment. READ ALSO "A campus Master Plan has been completed following collaboration with clinicians, operational staff, and community members. "The master plan will guide the final hospital design, including the location of infrastructure to support clinical services such as the emergency department, operating theatres and medical imaging, as well as access requirements to the new hospital. "The new hospital includes a helipad to transport patients requiring specialist care to hospitals in Sydney and Canberra. "A number of locations for the helipad were investigated as part of the Master Planning process, with an area close to the Emergency Department identified as the most suitable. "This considered the site's topography, flood zone, asset protection zones (bushfire), biodiversity zones and cultural heritage areas as well as aviation requirements to ensure safe take-off and landing." The spokesperson said the main vehicle access to the hospital would be off the Princes Highway, however Caswell Street would be used for secondary access for emergency vehicles. "This access is planned to be used in the event the Princes Highway is blocked and emergency vehicles are unable to access the hospital main entry (for example a traffic incident)," they said. "It will not be used for general public or staff access. "During the hospital construction, and before the new roundabout off the Princes Highway is completed, some preliminary site access routes will be required to support enabling works on site. Planning is under way and residents in the local area will be consulted and informed prior to work commencing."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/6e0d7e98-6ab2-4d1a-9111-2d2c385137aa.jpg/r2_0_829_467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg