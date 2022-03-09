Have your say on the council's draft climate action plan

news, local-news,

Eurobodalla Shire Council's draft climate action plan is now on public exhibition for comment. At the council meeting on March 8, the councillors endorsed the plan; it will be exhibited for 28 days. Mayor Mat Hatcher commended members of the public who spoke to the draft plan at Tuesday's public access session, and thanked individuals, staff and community groups who had helped to form the document. "The draft plan covers all facets of our lives - energy, water, waste, transport, biodiversity and the built environment," Mayor Hatcher said. "Just last month the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report noted the very high risk to Australia's human and natural systems. Even as we speak, we're seeing increasing extreme weather events across Australia and the world." Mayor Hatcher said it was vital to pull together. READ MORE: "We must reduce our footprint, adapt to changing climate, and keep building resilience to ensure everyone - and particularly our most vulnerable communities, are looked after," he said. "The draft plan is our commitment to net zero emissions across the council operations by 2040 and use of 100 per cent renewable energy sources by 2030. It also outlines how the council can work with our community and businesses to adapt to climate change. "All up, there's 56 different actions proposed; 39 for Council operations, 17 for Council to support of community and business. We want to know if you think this plan goes too far or not far enough." Residents are already taking the opportunity to share their feedback on the draft plan. Four residents spoke regarding the plan at the public access session on March 8, including representatives from SHASA and Nature Coast Marine Group. SHASA president Kathryn Maxwell said the plan needed to include working with the community as an additional objective. Cr Worthington, in response to concerns raised by the Nature Coast Marine Group, said the plan needed to incorporate the important role marine environments play in the Eurobodalla. She said the plan "overlooked, at this stage, the marine environment". "We must make sure we don't neglect to look at that," Cr Worthington said. Cr Hatcher acknowledged the draft plan's 70 pages could make for heavy reading. "For people less interested in the background and supporting information, we've also created an easy-to-read 13-page summary of the 56 proposed actions," he said. From 2007 to 2017 the council implemented two consecutive Greenhouse Action Plans, and from 2017 to 2021 implemented the Emissions Reduction Plan. In 2020 the council and its insurer undertook a climate change risk assessment that pinpointed the next round of action, as outlined in the draft plan. Read and have your say on the draft climate action plan here.

