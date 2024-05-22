Calling time on 'zombie DAs' as council approves submission to inquiry

Concerns over "zombie DAs" in the Eurobodalla will potentially be heard by a parliamentary inquiry into the issue.
Eurobodalla Shire councillors voted on Tuesday to make a submission to the Legislative Assembly Committee looking into historical development consents.
Council staff outlined that the current planning rules allowed a development consent to remain valid "forever" provided the developer made a start on some sort of physical works on the site within five years of approval.
In the shire's experience that had resulted in several instances of subdivisions approved up to 40 years ago, but with little action since.
Concerns highlighted by the community revolve around social, cultural and environmental considerations now being given much more precedence than was the case decades ago when the DA was approved.
One example of a historic development consent, also known as a "zombie development", used in the business papers for Tuesday's meeting was for the subdivision on Anderson Avenue, Tuross Head.
The consent was issued in 1984 and physical works occurred within a year to extend the sewer to the development.
Council staff said this, in accordance with state government legislation, meant the consent remains valid or "stays alive" for the landowner/developer to construct the subdivision.
Under the current legislation, staff said there was no end date to this scenario "and the ability to carry out the activities authorised by the consent lasts forever".
"The subdivision was approved at a time when ecological and cultural heritage were assessed but not with the same rigour as they are now," the business papers read.
"This means that the community's concerns with works occurring that impact on the environment today, but the assessment of that impact occurred 40 years ago, are fair and not ideal.
"While these concerns are real, it does not take away the legal reality that the consent has been commenced and the landowner/developer is entitled to carry out works in association with the consent."
Councillors debated the issue of "land banking" and Cr Anthony Mayne asked whether the state government should consider imposing a timeframe on development consent.
"We are all talking about housing supply, addressing housing affordability issues and all the rest of it," he said.
"But an individual can come along now and buy a nice parcel of land and put some sewerage pipes in and Bob's your uncle - it's a zombie development and, using the 40-year comment, in 2063 go 'you beauty'.
"That's 40 years of artificial intelligence, climate change, international issues and all the rest of it, and it will only be constrained by what's relevant today.
"The evolution of our awareness is missed."
Cr Amber Schutz acknowledged land banking had been exploited by some, but that there was good reason the provision was put in place.
"Developers get a pretty bad rap but they are the people supplying the housing that we so critically need," she said.
"If something's already underway, now a couple of pipes in the ground is a small underway, but it's already underway. Someone's committed the finances to that project.
"Do we then say, 'hey, you've got a time limit - I don't care if you have financial troubles and you have to put your project on pause for 10 years to get your finances back in order and can finish your development'?
"So it has a human element as well and I think it's important to remember that when we're just talking about developers as faceless people just looking to make money.
"I think we need to remember that there is some good intent behind it [the development consent process]."
Following some tinkering around a question over time constraints, a three-part motion was passed unanimously.
As well as acknowledging the NSW government was responsible for the legislative framework determining valid development consents, the council voted to support any amendments to that framework that would provide more certainty on what constituted the commencement of an approved development.
Councillors also voted to request the state government investigate the possible benefits or risks associated with imposing distinct timeframe constraints on developments.
Further information on the parliamentary inquiry is available on the committee's webpage. Submissions close June 3.
