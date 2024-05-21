Sky's the limit for Daniel's cloud computing work experience

As the landscape of work evolves, so too has the nature of work experience for high school students.
Moruya High's Daniel Greenway, 16, has just completed a week of "virtual" work experience with one of the world's largest online companies.
Daniel was one of 550 students from across NSW to take up the opportunity for a virtual work placement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Far from heading into a retail outlet or office to observe and carry out work-related tasks, the large group of students dialled in remotely to a week of webinars, workshops and mentoring sessions from some of the biggest names in cloud computing.
Daniel said it was an incredible opportunity to to see behind the scenes of a global leader.
"I knew AWS is a massive company...but I was quite shocked how many websites globally work with AWS," he said.
"It was a good opportunity to get work experience with someone so big in cloud computing."
Moruya High School careers advisor Kimberli Eke said this virtual work placement program was the first of its kind for Moruya students.
As well as being innovative, it helped Daniel maintain his daily schedule without the need to chase experiences in IT in larger centres.
"We try to foster all our students' aspirations and try to be flexible when it comes to work experience," Ms Eke said.
"That can be challenging though being in a rural area - particularly in computing.
"This was an amazing opportunity with no need for Daniel to move away and organise accommodation or transport.
"It was great to foster Daniel's passion and enjoyment - and such a good experience to have on your CV."
NSW Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan said he was "thrilled" to see the enthusiasm and dedication from the 550 students taking part "in this ground-breaking virtual work placement program".
"This initiative represents a significant opportunity for students to explore exciting digital career paths, and encourages them to think about a future in the digital world," Mr Whan said.
"We're not just bridging the skills gap - we're building pathways for thousands of students, parents, and advisors to explore and embrace tech careers."
A recent study, commissioned by AWS, found 90 per cent of employers envision their companies becoming AI-driven organisations by 2028
"Cloud skills are key to future jobs," said AWS Australia and New Zealand director of enterprise Louise Stigwood.
"This virtual work placement program provides students with invaluable hands-on experience working with cloud computing technologies that are transforming industries around the world.
"We are proud to collaborate with the NSW government on this initiative to help equip students with the digital skills they need to thrive in an increasingly cloud-enabled workforce."
