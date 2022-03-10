End of an era as long time Rally for Recovery president retires

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Beloved community group Rally for Recovery entered a new era this month after long-time president Ken Sloan and his wife Sandra decided to retire. Mr Sloan had been the president of the group for almost a decade, but said it was time to move on and spend more time with his grandkids. "It was getting to the stage where I was suffering ill health, and my doctor basically said I should think about retiring," he said. "We're going to move up to Googong to be with family, which my daughter is over the moon about, and enjoy my grandkids. "I've given it a good go over the past 10 years, I've made it into something very special for the community and the Sydney Children's Hospital. "I've had a great bunch of volunteers here, and I've tried to lead by example which has taken a toll on me, so it's time for me to sit down and relax." Rally for Recovery held a farewell dinner for Ken and Sandra at Smokey Dan's in Tomakin, and Ken said it showed how many people the group had impacted over the years. "We had a good gather of people there," he said. "I didn't realise the effect I'd had on that many people, it blew me out of the water a little bit. "I will miss the community - I came from a small country town myself where people will help anyone, and that's the culture that's been bred into me. "We've done something very good for the community and hospitals, and if we could help save one more kid, that's a big thing." Ken has handed the reins over to Ray Dickinson, who will serve as the president until the group has its next elections in October. "Thankfully I had Ray there with me as vice-president, so I gave him a promotion up the ladder," Mr Sloan said. "There's also a couple of young blokes on the committee who are very keen, so we'll have a strong community involvement with Rally." Mr Dickinson said he had big shoes to fill in his new role. READ ALSO "Ken's been the president for about eight years, Sandra's been the treasurer for about four, and we were really struggling to get anybody to take over from Ken because of all the stuff both he and Sandra did behind the scenes," he said. "He was doing this seven days a week - we have more than 100 collection boxes that need picking up and counting, and even the little things like getting supplies in for our volunteers like coffee or milk. "A lot of the volunteers weren't aware of the extent of work they both did - they're both going to be sadly missed." Ray said he hoped to spread some of the "bits and pieces" to other volunteers to avoid any burnout in the future. "Things like cleaning the toilets, minor maintenance on our shed, cleaning up the grass areas, those sort of things," he said. "We're only open three hours on a Saturday and Wednesday, but there's a lot of effort that goes in behind all that. "We're always looking for more volunteers, and sometimes it can get to the point where we'll need to close if we don't have enough turn up. "We probably need at least 20 volunteers to operate on any given day. "If you want to volunteer, all you need to do is get in touch with us, and we'll quite happily consider anyone. It just costs $1 for insurance purposes."

