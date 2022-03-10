Man arrested and charged with string of stealing offences on South Coast

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A 24-year-old man who was wanted on five outstanding warrants relating to a string of alleged stealing, fraud, and traffic offences on the South Coast has been arrested in Batehaven. Police said investigations began last month into alleged thefts in Moruya and Batemans Bay where two cars and a motorbike were allegedly stolen, as well as alleged thefts from retail premises, and alleged fraudulent purchases made using stolen credit and debit cards. "Following inquiries, police arrested a 24-year-old man at a service station on Beach Road, Batehaven, about 8.30am on Wednesday, March 9," a NSW Police spokesperson said. "Police will allege the man was driving a car stolen that day from George Bass Drive, Batemans Bay. "It will be further alleged he was in possession of debit cards suspected of being stolen." The man was taken to Batemans Bay Police Station and charged over the five outstanding warrants. He was also charged with eight counts of larceny, two counts of entering a prescribed premises without a lawful excuse, three counts of taking and driving conveyance without consent, two counts of motorcyclist not wearing a helmet, two counts of driving while suspended, two counts of driving while unlicensed, driving on a footpath, entering a dwelling with intent to steal, stealing and breaking out of a dwelling, two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, and resisting an officer in duty. The man was later taken to Batemans Bay Hospital for soreness. "A male senior constable sustained bruising and soreness to his rib cage and shoulder, as well as a cut to his elbow, during the arrest," a NSW Police spokesperson said. "He did not require treatment." The Moruya Heads man was refused bail to appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, March 28.

