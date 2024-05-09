Long Beach man arrested on multiple drug charges

A man has been being charged with a number of drug offences on the state's South Coast.
In February 2024, Strike Force Kleinig was established to investigate the ongoing supply of drugs in the Batemans Bay area.
About 9.15am Wednesday, May 8, Monaro Southern Region Enforcement Squad assisted by officers attached to South Coast Police District, executed a search warrant a home in Fauna Street, Long Beach.
Cocaine was allegedly seized at the scene, along with a mobile phone and laptop for forensic examination.
A 26-year-old-man was arrested and taken to Batemans Bay Police Station.
There he was charged with 11 offences, including supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis; two counts of supplying prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity; and eight counts of supplying prohibited drug less than small quantity.
He was refused bail to appear in Nowra Local Court this week.
Read more Court and Crime here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.