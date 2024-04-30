Steep, briny learning curve of a first generation oyster farmer

This weekend, thousands of people will descend on a small far south coast town for the Narooma Oyster Festival and learn just how life should be.
But for oyster farmer Damon Fernihough and his parents, Linda and Trevor Fernihough, this journey began seven years ago.
They are the owner operators of Out of the Blue oyster farm, and on the side Damon operates Out of the Blue tours.
The name sums up the situation they found themselves in after coming from Perth to look for a home in Narooma, and instead, finding they had bought an oyster farm.
All a bit out of the blue.
Looking to semi-retire to lovely Narooma, the couple, and Damon, then embarked on a very steep learning curve, having never farmed an oyster between them.
"I got a lot of good advice from the other farmers when we started here - they were actually really helpful," Damon said.
"There were certain insights that we were very lucky to have shared with us, that otherwise would have made things very difficult had we not known.
"But also... the person who we bought the farm from, hung around for a while and helped us get settled and learn the gist of things.
"But really ... for the most part, it's been a process of trial and error."
Speaking to Damon about the process of oyster farming, it seemed incredible that this could be the case.
Thoughts of semi-retirement were soon delayed for Trevor and Linda, as they realised that it was actually quite hard yakka.
"We were pretty naive about what it was going to be - it is a labour of love," he said.
"But even being here at the shed you can see what it is like - it's pretty nice.
"Then obviously the best part is getting out on the water - yeah it's pretty hard to dislike."
The shed is nestled on the shores of Wagonga Inlet - picturesque to the extreme with its rolling hills, pristine waters, abundant bird and sea life.
In the background Trevor sorts oysters into different sizes, or maturities. Damon said much of the work is managing the three to four generations of oysters that are growing in the leases at any one time, and ensuring the oysters are not smothering one another as they grow.
Sydney rock oysters can take three to four years to mature and be sold. During that time they are carefully grouped and cleaned, spending time out of their watery environment for up to seven days at a time.
Then at other times of the year they collect the spat oysters to ensure their stock is replenishing. This happens, generally after the annual spawning event.
Rather than buy new stock, Damon said, they have areas in Bermagui river where they have "catching slats" where young oysters grow. After eight to nine months the young oysters can be moved back to the leases in Narooma.
In between the farming, Damon runs tours of the leases. Speaking with him about the process is fascinating, and one can see how visitors to Narooma would seek out his tour.
His punt, though roomy, is licensed to carry up to four passengers - keeping the experience personalised and intimate.
As the punt makes its way up the inlet to visit the oyster leases, Damon said the questions are endless, as very few people understand the farming process.
And of course there are freshly plucked and shucked oysters on the trip back to the shed.
Out of the Blue oyster farmers can be found in Oyster Alley this year at Narooma Oyster Festival.
Damon's tours can be booked via their website, though due to their presence at the festival, the tours will not operate Saturday, May 4.
