Batemans Bay's new mural celebrating Indigenous story-telling

You may not see it as you drive north out of Batemans Bay, but the northern abutment and retaining wall of Batemans Bay's new bridge has been transformed into a six-metre tall canvas. A Transport for NSW spokesperson said Bhundoo (Clyde River) - traditionally occupied by the Walbunja people from the Yuin nation - had long been a collective place of stories. The artwork took seven artists eight days to complete and was inspired by stories of Bhundoo shared by the local Aboriginal community and features local flora and fauna sacred to the Walbunia people. READ MORE: The artwork includes elements of Bhundoo, Didthul (Pigeon House Mountain) and local flora and fauna to represent the many food sources, stories and animals sacred to Walbunja people still to this day. Transport for NSW engaged Chulo Creative as the creative agency for the public art murals. The creative agency collaborated with the elders of the local Walbunja people of the Yuin nation to incorporate stories into a number of options for feedback. The design for the mural on the southern land-based pier is still to be finalised and will be installed in coming months. This mural will commemorate the heritage of the Batemans Bay area.

