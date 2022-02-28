Bushfire-hit bowling club to reopen, providing more than 30 local hospitality jobs

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Club Malua's new clubhouse is almost complete, and the club is launching a recruitment drive to fill the more than 30 new jobs required to run the hospitality venue. The bowling club was destroyed in the Black Summer bushfires, and has been operating at a reduced scale out of a marquee for three years while constructing the new facility. A Club Malua spokesperson said the club was now looking to fill all the jobs required to operate the venue. Cabra Bowls Group CEO Jay Porter said the club was looking forward to becoming the heart of the community again. He said throughout COVID, the club had remained steadfast to their commitment to building bigger and better facility than what was previously there. "We can't do that without people - local people," Mr Porter said. "We are delighted to be able to offer more than 30 local jobs to local people and we encourage anyone with an interest in hospitality to apply." Jobs include a sous-chef, kitchen hands, bartenders, floor staff, gaming attendants, receptionists and function staff. READ MORE: Phase-out single-use plastics program "We are offering more than 30 jobs - jobs on tap," the spokesperson said. "We need every type of hospitality job." The club wants to keep their recruitment local, supporting the local community and giving residents the opportunity to work in a brand new venue. On March 6 and 7 from 10am to 8pm, the club is holding their recruitment drive at the Club Malua marquee, 40 Sylvan St, Malua Bay. There will be information sessions at 10am and 2 and 6pm on both days. Interested residents are invited to attend and find out more information about the positions available and how it could work for them. The Club is hoping to open at the end of April, or early in May, depending on COVID and the final stages of construction. READ MORE: Eurobodalla Shire has repealed a resolution which banned selling soft drinks at Council-run venues Depending on the position, employment may commence for training prior to the club opening. Interested residents can attend the recruitment drive days or alternatively register their interest online at clubmalua.com.au/jobs

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/ff67fff9-a522-47bb-a3f7-4ff20db61206.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg