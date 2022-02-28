news, local-news,

We're down to the nitty gritty stage of the Shoalhaven District Cricket Association (SDCA) season. Rain forced the cancellation of all the senior cricket and junior cricket matches on the weekend as Eurobodalla Council closed Hanging Rock Sports Ground and Bay and Basin advised their ground was also unfit for play. With finals just around the corner, how are all the Batemans Bay teams looking? READ ALSO: In the SDCA Stage 1 competition there are only two rounds to go. Batemans Bay play Berry Shoalhaven Heads White away at Zealand Oval and Bay and Basin at Surfside. Playing in finals is assured and they will most likely finish second on the ladder, giving them a home final. In the Stage 2 competition, we're into the final round of the home and away season and Batemans Bay play Bomaderry away at the Bomaderry Sports Complex. Like the Stage 1 side, finals is assured, but they could finish on top. The SDCA Stage 3 Division A side have a bye in their final round, but are out of finals contention. There is better news for the Division B side though. They also have a bye in the final round, but are through to semifinals. The SDCA 2nd Grade side play Bomaderry at Hanging Rock and Berry Shoalhaven Heads away at the Berry Sports Complex for their final two rounds. Competition for a finals spot here will go right down to the wire. Batemans Bay are currently fifth on the ladder, but are only a win away from third. They need to make top four to qualify for finals. Finally in the SDCA 3rd grade competition, Batemans Bay play Bomaderry away at Zealand Oval and North Nowra Cambewarra away at Ray Abood Oval. Like the 2nd grade side, there is a big fight for the last couple of finals spots.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vQaZ3anPUuND9nFzbQxA35/d93f07de-23c6-4a37-870c-6bdf0632a23f.jpg/r0_51_940_582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg