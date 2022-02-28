newsletters, editors-pick-list, eurobodalla shire council, soft drink ban, aligned leisure, bay pavilions

It was a motion with good intentions, but the new crop of Eurobodalla Shire Councillors think the execution wasn't quite there. At its recent ordinary meeting, council repealed a 2013 resolution, which prohibited vendors selling soft drinks at Council's venues. It has been replaced with a new decision, allowing the provision of sugar sweetened carbonated drinks at all Council facilities and events. READ MORE: The motion passed unanimously, with a key addition: that council explore options for a healthy food strategy within council events and facilities. It comes ahead of the Bay Pavilions opening, slated for June this year. The new arts and leisure centre will include a bar, and consideration has been made for operator Aligned Leisure's own policy on food and drink. Ahead of the meeting, Councillors were provided with Aligned Leisure's policy, which applies to its other regional operations in Victoria and New South Wales. It is understood the policy includes a 'traffic light' system, intended to promote healthier choices. Mayor Mathew Hatcher said the new facility would be able operate more effectively without the ban. "There is a bar and you have to, with that, give the ability for the operator - who is trying to turn a profit - to serve the drinks that their customers want. Part of that is going to be fizzy drinks," he said. The original motion for prohibition of soft drinks in council facilities was moved in December 2013, following the release of a report into obesity rates within the local health district. Mayor Hatcher said that while the initial 2013 ban worked at the time, it was no longer an ideal fit for council or operators. "At that stage, I'm sure the community in general would have thought it was a great idea - back then I'm sure we would have voted to do the same thing," he said. "I think we as a community 10 years on have understood the ramifications of sugary drinks for kids and adults alike. "We have pivoted as a society towards better drinking and eating habits."

/images/transform/v1/resize/frm/silverstone-feed-data/e58903f2-85f6-4d71-b23f-de8f4190dc13.jpg/w1200_h678_fcrop.jpg