The Bay's own Seahawks Chicks have helped create regional footballing history while on tour to Queanbeyan this weekend. They were among 12 teams from across New South Wales and the ACT playing in the inaugural Queanbeyan Cup carnival - a new AFLW tournament dedicated to celebrating female football talent at the grassroots level. After such a disruptive 2021, the Seahawks were ready to spread their wings on the field, and fit in a few matches ahead of the regular season. READ MORE: Coach Aaron Wickham said ahead of the carnival that it would be an opportunity to build on foundations the team created last year. "We're looking pretty good for the season ahead. Our new recruits will be a handy inclusion to the side," he said. "The Queanbeyan cup is going to be a good preseason hit-out for the girls to gel and gain experience before the season kicks off... "It'll be great to check out the different styles and tactics of other clubs and to see where we're at in comparison to a division one side. "We finished last year playing some really good footy - if we can pick up from there, we will be the team to beat this year." On Saturday the Chicks played three matches, facing off with sides from Ainslie, Bathurst and Belconnen. Of course, seriously high-level footy was the order of the day; the Seahawks started with a 6-32 loss to Ainslie Tricolours, but continued undeterred. Running headlong into game two, Batemans Bay pulled together for a 14-12 win over league veterans Belconnen Magpies. The ladies' final match played out to a 7-2, with the Bathurst Giants taking the win. It was squeezed in just before torrential rain flooded Aulich Park, cancelling today's series finals. Fortunately, no spirits were dampened. Captain Claudia Ferguson told the Bay Post it was 'pretty rad' for the team to clinch a win over Belconnen, who are a division one side. The Seahawks Chicks are also looking forward to a ripper season ahead; regular ALFW matches are set to begin in April. Sign on for all Batemans Bay Seahawks teams is open now. No winner could be declared for this year's Queanbeyan Cup due to flooding. Instead, host club Queanbeyan Tigers has declared prize money will be divided between three teams who remained undefeated in the pool rounds, plus a wildcard team.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/4698bc13-d4d9-43f7-ada8-6ff8a5b95b23_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg