'I'm still searching for love': Dawn speaks about her 'fantastic' experience on 'First Dates'

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Batemans Bay local Dawn Simpson has had her time in the spotlight after an appearance on the show 'First Dates' this week. Ms Simpson, whose husband passed away 18 months ago, went on a date with Phil during the show that aired on Thursday, February 24, and also had media appearances on The Project and the Channel 10 morning show. Ms Simpson said she'd had a "really great" experience on First Dates. "I must admit I didn't expect them to put in the part about my blow up doll I took around Australia," she laughed. "But the whole experience was really great, I really don't have any negative comments. "They were all so lovely and looked after me really well on the day. "Phil was a really nice man, and it was a bit of a shame all I managed to get out of it was another friend. "Hopefully I helped let younger people know that people my age are still interested in romance and intimacy. I figure I'll be here for another 20 years, so I'll keep searching for that person." Ms Simpson's date was filmed at a small restaurant in Newtown, and she said the staff were "fantastic". "It was a really gorgeous restaurant beautifully decorated with lots of old knick knacks," she said. "Even if you were bored there was plenty to look at. "The barman and maitre d' were so good, they were both kind. Every time I looked over they'd be giving me a thumbs up or winking at me to help keep my spirits up." Ms Simpson said she had stayed in touch with Phil over Facebook since filming the episode. "We text each other from time to tome, but that's about all," she said. "I don't expect to see him again - I decided to leave the running up to Phil, because I tend to monopolise the conversation, so I thought I'd step back now and be quiet. "I'm still searching for love, but this show reminded me how wonderful it feels."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/dd0edb74-d5bf-4914-b8c4-23b36fc979b3.jpg/r3_10_1164_666_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg