Man avoids jail after third drink-driving conviction

A magistrate has heard a man "hasn't slept" since being arrested and charged after being caught behind the wheel with a blood-alcohol reading more than four times the legal limit. Jack Reginald Breedon, 34, of Batehaven, pleaded guilty to a charge of high-range drink driving in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, February 21. According to documents tendered to the court, officers were patrolling the area of South Street, Batemans Bay, about 9.15pm on January 21, 2022, when they observed a vehicle turn left into Bavarde Street. Police had received earlier reports from the public about alleged erratic driving from the vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle, and Breedon produced his driver's license on request. Police said they noted he smelled "strongly of liquor", and he was given a roadside breath test that returned a positive result. Breedon was arrested and taken to Batemans Bay Police Station where he returned a reading of .204. When asked about his alcohol consumption, he told police he'd had approximately 30 standard drinks between 10am and 7pm that day, and that he hadn't eaten food in four days. The documents state Breedon had a passenger in the car when he was stopped. In court, Breedon's lawyer said his client had some dispute with a set of police facts, including a police allegation that he had crossed over double lines while driving. "My reading from the facts is there are some aggravating factors, but none of them are present in a large degree," he said. "You can see the major issues, the erratic driving, the obvious intoxication, and having other prior convictions for similar offending, but I submit it's not the type of record that would send him to jail automatically." Breedon's lawyer said his client acknowledged what he did was "stupid". "He hasn't slept since his arrest thinking about what could have happened, and I submit he's shown a high level of remorse," he said. Magistrate Doug Dick made reference to Breedon's criminal history, saying "making a mistake isn't a problem, making it three times is". "The courts and police are very concerned when members of the public report something," he said. "It's happening more and more often, and dashcams are being used more and more. "We're not looking at jail today, but if there's a fourth time, you're guaranteeing yourself some time behind bars." Breedon was convicted, fined $2000, and sentenced to a two-year community corrections order with supervision. He was also disqualified from driving for six months, and must have an interlock device on his car for two years. More court and crime news here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/912b6579-6a82-466c-860f-9e35f61ebc20.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg