12 Collins Crescent, Narooma

Situated in an idyllic cul-de-sac locale, this magnificent home epitomises coastal luxury.
"It's a very large family home, on a corner block, with five bedrooms, and two large living spaces," said John Murray, real estate agent.
"It's got a nice modern feel and there's a really great sense of space."
The interior is a contemporary masterpiece, where airy spaces and lofty ceilings craft an inviting ambience.
The front living area has triple stacked sliding doors leading to the front deck, for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
The sleek open-plan kitchen has Caesarstone bench-tops, soft-close cabinetry, and a fantastic walk-in pantry.
With bi-fold doors leading from the second living area to the outdoor entertaining zone, this space proves the perfect layout for entertaining.
Upstairs you will find the generously proportioned bedrooms, including an opulent main suite that features a walk-in robe and a sumptuous ensuite with a bath and double shower.
"Having only been finished off recently, it's a pretty new house, in a great area close to the shops and the beach. Plus, it's really well priced for what it offers," Mr Murray said.
Whether you're seeking a permanent abode or a tranquil getaway, this property promises coastal living at its finest.
