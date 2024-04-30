Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
684 West Kameruka Road, Candelo

By House of the Week
May 1 2024 - 8:30am
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 3 Car

  • $3,000,000
  • Agency: LJ Hooker Bega 02 6492 4300
  • Contact: Paul Griffin 0400 024 300
  • Inspect: By appointment

A gently undulating grazing property located in the heart of the Bega Valley, "Honeysuckle" is the epitome of rural splendour.

