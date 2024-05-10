Bay, Moruya residents urged to prepare for deluge

The NSW SES has issued advice for residents in parts of the South Coast to prepare now for forecast heavy rainfall.
The 'Advice' level alert issued 11am Friday, May 10, was for people in the Batemans Bay, Moruya Heads, Ulladulla and Araluen areas.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised of six-hourly rainfall totals between 70 and 90mm, with isolated 120mm falls possible.
Twenty-four-hourly totals between 70 to 100mm were likely and isolated falls up to 200mm were possible in the ranges.
The SES said it would monitor the situation and update warnings if it changed. It's next update was scheduled for 6pm Friday or if the situation changed.
Trim trees and branches that could potentially fall on your home or property.
Park your car under secure cover and away from trees, powerlines and drains.
Secure or put away items, such as outdoor furniture, trampolines and roofing iron that could blow around in strong winds.
Prepare an emergency kit in case you lose power or need to leave your home.
Monitor warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page and check the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
Listen to your local radio station and monitor other media, including social media, for further information, updates and advice.
Follow The SES on social media @NSWSES or visit the website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au
Learn about your risk at www.ses.nsw.gov.au/knowyourrisk
Check latest weather and warnings at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/
For emergency help, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.
In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
