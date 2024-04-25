Considering a career change? Why now is a good time to become a teacher

Teachers shape the very future, starting with the kids they're teaching. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Did you know, that teaching was the second most popular choice for dream jobs in a survey conducted by Year13? Results from the survey showed that 15 per cent of the people asked chose a teaching career as their dream job aspiration.

Teaching is one of the most important professions in our world. Teachers shape the very future, starting with the kids they're teaching. Along with teaching their students real-world skills, like mathematics and English, they're also there to help support and guide them through life.

It's worth checking out teaching if you're considering a career change. The job outlook for the profession is expected to grow across the country in the coming years. It's one of the most in-demand jobs, providing stability and flexibility.

If you're looking for reasons and how to become a teacher, we have you covered with our list. It's also important to look into programs like an online Masters in Education if you decide you want to go down the teaching career path.

Make a positive impact

Teaching is a rewarding career if you want a job that makes a positive impact. Educators play an invaluable part in their student's personal development and building values, as well as opening doors for their future learning and employment.

There are so many times when you hear someone in the public eye, like a celebrity, attributing their success to a teacher who encouraged them. You could become one of these teachers, helping your students reach their full potential and witnessing the outcome first-hand.

A study from the not-for-profit health fund, Teachers Health, focused on teachers being a role model for their community and students. The findings revealed teachers had a positive impact on almost three-quarters of Australians.

You won't find another career like teaching if you want to be a role model and change the lives of the next generation.

Share your passion

Teaching is a fantastic way to turn your passion into a career. Do you love visual art? You could become an art teacher and share your love for drawing or painting in a primary or high school setting.

Whether your interests lie in art, science, or even business, there is a subject area you can teach in. Your specific interest or passion might even end up being high in demand depending on the school or area you live in.

High in demand

Teachers are currently one of the most in-demand professions. Over the years, there has been an increasing influx of students, whilst the number of teachers is decreasing due to retirement. So, if you're looking for a stable career and job security, teaching is worth considering.

Depending on the state, graduate teachers also have one of the highest starting salaries in Australia. There are also plenty of benefits available to teachers if they decide to work in high-priority rural and remote locations.

Variety in your career

The teaching field has evolved beyond just standing in front of a classroom, pointing at writing on a whiteboard. If you're looking for variety in your career, studying an education course can open the door to many job opportunities.

Not only are there different levels that you can teach-early childhood, primary school, high school or higher education-but there are different settings, too. For instance, if you decide you don't like a traditional classroom setting, you can look into becoming a librarian teacher or university lecturer.

Sense of community

Teaching can provide a sense of community, especially compared to other professions, which might seem more lonely. Every day, you'll not only be connecting with your students but also with other members of the faculty and working with them.

There's also an opportunity to connect to people in the local community beyond just the classroom. For instance, working with the parents of the students, running local events in the neighbourhood and extracurricular activities.

Work-life balance

Teaching offers a work-life balance if you're tired of the classic 9-5 office lifestyle. You won't need to cross your fingers and hope your annual leave gets approved, and worry about inconsistent holiday dates.

The teacher lifestyle offers many perks, including guaranteed and consistent holidays. Whenever your students are on break, so are you. You won't ever need to worry about working over Christmas or not taking that trip in July.

Teaching also offers flexible work options if you want to go part-time or casual. For instance, you could only take a few classes a week, or take up relief teaching work when convenient.

Teaching is global

If you decide to pursue teaching, another benefit is that your qualifications are global. So, if you ever want to travel or relocate, you can teach interstate, internationally, and even in different types of schools.