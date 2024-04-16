91 Heron Road, Catalina

Close to the heart of Batemans Bay, this 7.5 acre parcel of land is bursting with opportunity.
"The property is in a great location and is very private because there is state forest across the road," said Rob Routledge, real estate agent.
The home features raked ceilings throughout three living areas; a kitchen/dining room, which features quality appliances, a family room, and a lounge room with a study nook.
The main bedroom is a generous size and is complete with an ensuite and walk-in robe. The other two bedrooms both have built-in robes, and the large laundry area includes a separate toilet and basin.
There are covered patios on two sides of the home, and a screened-in outdoor entertaining room. Plus, the large four-car shed, with a separate bathroom, is a desirable addition.
Classified as R5 Large Lot Residential zoned land, the property has the potential to be sub-divided.
"Preliminary reports say it's possible for a three or four lot subdivision on the property," Mr Routledge said.
With town water and power available on a sealed road frontage of 338 metres, the potential to make a good capital gain is strong.
The boundaries are fenced and you could choose to run a few horses, build a second home, or develop a short-stay accommodation venture.
Only a short drive from pristine beaches, and close to local amenities, this property offers an ideal lifestyle.
