11 Keating Drive, Bermagui

Situated overlooking the stunning coastline of Bermagui, this three-level coastal haven offers the ultimate in luxury living.
With its north-facing aspect and direct beach access, it provides a serene escape with stunning ocean and mountain views.
"Imagine waking up to the sound of waves and sunlight streaming through, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere."
Steeped in family history, this house has been expanded for dual occupancy.
The original beachside area features a cosy kitchen, lounge, and balcony, along with two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The brick extension adds sophistication, with a spacious open-plan living area, two more bedrooms, and a lounge with captivating ocean views.
"Head upstairs to the fantastic entertaining space, complete with an open balcony offering panoramic ocean views."
Practical amenities include a single garage, multiple open car spaces for boats and caravans, a workshop, and undercover storage areas.
Nestled in a sought-after north-facing location, residents have easy access to beaches, cafes, and outdoor activities.
"Whether it's a leisurely stroll on the beach, enjoying coffee at a local cafe, or casting a line into the sea, this home promises a lifestyle of bliss."
