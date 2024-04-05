Moruya River minor flooding predicted as heavy storms hit eastern NSW

The NSW SES is advising people in Moruya and surrounds to stay informed about predicted minor flooding on the Moruya and Deua Rivers.
Monitor warnings issued by NSW SES on its website and Facebook page, listen to your local ABC radio station, and check the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised minor flooding was possible along the NSW South Coast. An inland low and coastal trough was expected to bring rain to much of the state in the coming few days with locally heavy falls, particular in the east.
There was still uncertainty associated with the location and intensity of the heaviest falls.
The inland low and coastal trough were expected to move further south through Saturday with the rain easing over NSW.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, low-lying areas and low-lying roads, bridges and causeways may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
If you have a home and/or business emergency plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.
Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.
Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.
Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines may apply.
Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.
Share this information with family, friends, and neighbours and help others prepare where possible.
If you are likely to be isolated due to flooding, stock up on essential items now.
Farmers should consider moving pumps and farm equipment to higher ground.
Companion animals and livestock should be relocated to higher ground that will not become an island.
Oyster lease operators are advised to monitor the rivers for possible rises and be ready to move equipment.
People working or camping along the river should monitor river heights and be prepared to relocate to higher ground.
Follow NSW SES on social media or visit the website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au
Learn about your risk at www.ses.nsw.gov.au/knowyourrisk/
Check latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/
Check road closures at livetraffic.com.au or 132 701 or your local council.
For emergency help in floods, storms and tsunamis, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.
In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.