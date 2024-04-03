New-look Bay Post has the Eurododalla covered

Beginning April 10, the Bay Post will cover news for Narooma as well as Batemans Bay, Moruya and the other communities of Eurobodalla Shire.
By consolidating the Narooma News and Eurobodalla Independent newspapers into a new-look edition of Wednesday's Bay Post newspaper we are changing the way we cover news for our beautiful region in print.
But our commitment to keeping our audiences, advertisers and communities strong, informed and connected will not change.
The Bay Post print edition will still include our popular view.com.au property guide, plus local news, sport and community information.
The Narooma News will move to digital-only publishing at its website, naroomanewsonline.com.au, and existing Narooma News digital subscribers will get access to the "Today's Paper" digital edition of the weekly Bay Post so they can flip through every page on their mobile, tablet or laptop.
Between weekly editions of the newspaper we will continue to report breaking news at batemansbaypost.com.au and naroomanewsonline.com.au, where subscribers also enjoy access to news from The Canberra Times via the "My Region" tab.
Thank you to our loyal Narooma News print readers and advertising partners, especially those who have offered encouragement and feedback since we announced our plans to deliver the Eurobodalla Shire a stronger weekly newspaper with the Bay Post.
Please show your support for the local journalism that keeps our shire informed and connected by signing up as a digital subscriber or buying a copy of the Bay Post each Wednesday, and by backing those wonderful local traders who continue to advertise with us.
