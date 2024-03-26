126 Haxstead Road, Central Tilba

Overlooking sprawling paddocks, serene valleys, and the endless expanse of ocean, "Tingira" commands attention with its prestigious presence and unmatched vistas.
"Situated in a very desirable location on the seaward side of Tilba, it's a magnificent country lifestyle property, with ocean views," said John Murray, real estate agent.
"It's only a walk down to the beach, or in to the township of Tilba."
Step inside to discover a haven of tranquillity, where an open-plan living space welcomes you to the warmth of a woodfire and the comfort of air-conditioning.
The kitchen, which is adorned with modern appliances including gas cooking, is positioned against a backdrop of breathtaking scenery.
The main bedroom, featuring an ensuite, also offers panoramic views.
Additional spaces, like the study and second bedroom, provide versatility, and the well-appointed bathroom/laundry area is both elegant and convenient.
Below, a guest-friendly space is complete with a bedroom and bathroom. There's also a separate guesthouse boasting a kitchenette, bedroom, living area, and patio, and a double lock-up garage.
Set upon approximately two hectares of fully fenced land, this coastal gem encapsulates the essence of rural living, with local amenities nearby.
