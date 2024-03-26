Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
126 Haxstead Road, Central Tilba

By House of the Week
March 27 2024 - 8:30am
3 Bed | 3 Bath | 2 Car

  • $2,250,000 - $2,350,000
  • Agency: Whale Coast Realty
  • 02 4476 2699
  • Contact: John Murray 0475 053 869 | Bryan Coughlin 0477 976 908
  • Inspect: By appointment

Overlooking sprawling paddocks, serene valleys, and the endless expanse of ocean, "Tingira" commands attention with its prestigious presence and unmatched vistas.

