692 Congo Road, Congo

Likened to a five-star resort, this home opposite Congo Creek is the perfect location to live in or holiday to.
"It emanates the most relaxing feel," said Nola Debney, real estate agent.
"You don't feel like you have to do anything except put the kettle on, sit on the balcony, and listen to the birds."
The pavilion-styled home was built by the current owners so their family could experience amazing holidays.
There is space for everyone to enjoy separately, and then come together for meals inside or out.
You can relax on the extensive covered deck, while watching the children take advantage of the covered atrium that joins both pavilions.
The larger pavilion features a main bedroom with a built-in robe and spacious ensuite, a large study or nursery space, and a laundry.
Cathedral ceilings elevate the open-plan living areas, which are filled with light. The kitchen, with great storage and a deep breakfast bar, was designed as the heart of the home, where guests can be fed in a relaxed, casual style.
Two large bedrooms, both with built-in robes, and a family bathroom, can be found in the adjacent pavilion. Again, high ceilings grace the large relaxing lounge space, which opens onto the deep covered verandah that extends across both pavilions.
Situated opposite Congo Creek, where you can kayak or swim, and within a short walk to two beaches, this home offers an amazing lifestyle.
