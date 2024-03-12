18 Glenall Lane, Wolumla

Nestled on 18 acres of gently undulating land, this property offers breathtaking views of the surrounding farms.
"The outdoor living space is certainly a fantastic area," said Paul Griffin, real estate agent.
"Having property so close to town, with a few acres and plenty of room for the kids to run around, and for cattle or horses, is really special."
Step inside the open-plan layout and enjoy how natural light floods the entire space, creating an inviting atmosphere. Here, a central kitchen serves as the heart of the home, perfect for family gatherings.
Outside, a covered entertaining area seamlessly connects to the in-ground swimming pool, offering endless opportunities for outdoor relaxation and entertainment.
A power connected four-bay farm shed with concrete floors provides ample storage space, while a separate three-bay open shed is thoughtfully set up as horse stables.
Equine facilities extend further with a sand-based horse arena, ensuring your four-legged companions are well-catered for.
There is also water storage and a dam, well-fenced boundaries, and back-to-grid solar.
"Only ten kilometres to Wolumla and 22 kilometres to Bega, this property is centrally located while still enjoying rural bliss," Mr Griffin said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.