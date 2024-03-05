45/70 Little River Road, Braidwood

Relax and enjoy the Summerfield lifestyle in a community purpose-built for people over the age of 55.
Summerfield boasts fantastic communal assets, including a heated indoor pool, gym, hobby/craft room, function centre, and a communal garden.
It's your own village of like-minded people!
This particular home presents as new, and features three good-sized bedrooms, two with built-in wardrobes. The oversized main bedroom has a walk-through robe and a generous ensuite.
The kitchen features stone bench tops, soft-closing doors, and quality appliances. A light-filled open-plan living area includes a northerly located sunroom.
This property, and most of the complex, is wheelchair friendly with wide doorways allowing easy access in and out.
There is a generous tandem garage with doors to access the fully fenced, low-maintenance backyard, perfect for your pets.
The running costs are kept low thanks to a 6.6 kW back-to-grid solar system and a rainwater reuse tank servicing the garden, washing machine, and toilets.
Don't miss this opportunity to own one of Summerfield's 56 perfectly planned villas, all on their own lot.
The home is yours to sell or rent out to over 55 year-old's, and there are no break fees or leaving charges.
