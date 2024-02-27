'Answer to a simple question' - community calls for update on Moruya Bypass

Almost 18 months after the results of community consultation were released, Transport for NSW has confirmed the completion of design work for three potential Moruya bypass routes.
The summary community consultation report released on October 28, 2022, revealed the purple corridor, the shortest bypass option, as the most popular. More than 56 per cent supported the route, amongst the 931 total submissions received.
However, the alternative routes, named the orange and yellow corridors, still remain in play after the completion of the design work.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said "this work has helped us to better understand the opportunities and challenges that all three corridors present."
In late 2022, Transport for NSW said they had completed a preliminary cost benefit analysis which "included environmental investigations, strategic investigations which also comprised a preliminary cost-benefit analysis, as well as three rounds of consultation to understand what is important to the community."
Access to the hospital, minimal impacts on vegetation and animal habitat, and cost effectiveness were the standout concerns for the community.
At the time, Transport for NSW confirmed it would conduct further design work on the three shortlisted corridors to better understand the challenges and opportunities of each option.
"We expect to have more information about the shortlisted corridors and next steps for the project available to the community in the coming months," the spokesperson said.
Peter Ryan is the organiser for group DON'T close Batemans Bay Emergency Department. He said he is yet to receive an update on the project's progress - months after asking.
"I requested an update from Dr Michael Holland (Bega MP) 10 weeks ago," he said. "It's now been past 10 weeks and still no response."
"It's something that's pretty critical to all of Eurobodalla Shire, visitors, local residents, the whole lot.
"And more important now after the proposed closure of the Batemans Bay Hospital. People are going to be sitting in an ambulance for an hour and a half trying to get over that bloody bridge.
"It would be easy to give an update. I'm quite amused by the whole thing that someone doesn't have an answer to a simple question."
Mr Ryan's group is behind the campaign to keep the emergency department at the hospital open, resisting NSW government plans for services to be relocated to Eurobodalla Regional Hospital in Moruya, slated to open in 2025.
A petition to keep the emergency department open is to be presented to the NSW Parliament this year.
