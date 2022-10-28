Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Transport NSW release Moruya bypass consultation summary and plan for next steps

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial shot of Moruya looking south. Picture supplied.

Transport NSW have released a summary of community consultation regarding the planned Moruya Bypass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.